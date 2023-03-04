Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christina Green – Waterloo
-Threatening life, person or family of public employee
-Public disorderly conduct
Christian Maya – Fountain Inn
-Failure to return drivers license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Reckless Driving
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
