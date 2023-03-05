Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Artis Wright – Seneca
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Heather Garrison – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance - 1st offense
Zoe Johnson - Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
