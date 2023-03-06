Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Donald Bowles – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
Linda Calhoun – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Carlos Galindre – Greenwood
-Defrauding Hotel, Inn, Boarding House or Restaurant
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Public disorderly conduct
Tony Irby – Gray Court
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
Robert Johnson – Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Zoe Johnson – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Edzavious Lindsay – Laurens
-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Derech Lollis – Joanna
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.