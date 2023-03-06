Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Donald Bowles – Clinton

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense

Linda Calhoun – Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

Carlos Galindre – Greenwood

-Defrauding Hotel, Inn, Boarding House or Restaurant

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

-Public disorderly conduct

Tony Irby – Gray Court

-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult

Robert Johnson – Clinton

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Zoe Johnson – Laurens

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Edzavious Lindsay – Laurens

-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Derech Lollis – Joanna

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

 