Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EST TODAY... A dry cold front will cross the region today, with winds shifting to the northwest and becoming gusty through the afternoon hours. Northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times, will combine with critical minimum relative humidity values in the 20 to 25 percent range to increase fire danger this afternoon. Residents are encouraged to postpone burning and to properly extinguish all smoking materials. Many destructive wildfires each year are started due to improperly discarded smoking materials.