Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jasmine Martin – Waterloo
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Andrew McGowan – Cross Hill
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Jose Pascual – Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Scott Prather – Clinton
-Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)
Kacie Revis – Gray Court
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Tabatha Samples – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Chandler Seals – Joanna
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Trevor Stonell – Hodges
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage of $5,000 or more
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Prostitution - 1st offense
