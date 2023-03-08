Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Rodney Dawkins – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Christopher Shepheard – Clinton
-Entry on anothers pasture or other lands after notice
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Kelly Thompson – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
