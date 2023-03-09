Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Rebecka Brown – Ware Shoals
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Jacob Byrd – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Nicholous Gulledge – Clinton
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 2nd or sub
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Manufacture meth, 2nd
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Reckless Driving
-Trespassing/Entry on anothers pasture or other lands after notice
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Marion Mims – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Nah’jaliek Moore – Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.