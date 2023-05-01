Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Aron Butler – Clinton
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Attempted Murder
Andrew Eaton – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Abraham Harp – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
-Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 1st Offense
Travis Henderson – Laurens
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
-Possession of dangerous animal, injures animal - 1st offense
Ernest Kirby – Union
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
