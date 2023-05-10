Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
William Chappell – Laurens
-Hit and run, att. vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage
Krista Cheeks – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
James Hatfield – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary - First degree
Tracy McClintock – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Tressa Smith – Gray Court
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.