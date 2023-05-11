Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jody Bobbitt – Waterloo
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
Jessica Butler – Whitmire
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Christian Gibson – Greenville
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Olin Roberson – Clinton
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
David Summer – Clinton
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Kristopher Valentine – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
