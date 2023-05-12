Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE REGION EARLY THIS MORNING... Areas of fog will develop across northeast Georgia, Upstate South Carolina, and the mountains and foothills of western North Carolina through daybreak and then linger into the mid-morning hours. Some locations will see the visibility drop to one-quarter to one-half mile at times in dense fog. The fog may be quite variable in space and time. Be prepared to encounter patchy dense fog if traveling in the region this morning. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps while driving in fog. Allow extra travel time and stopping distance.