Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tonya Chapman – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Antonio Croft – Greenville
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Charles Griffin – Joanna
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
