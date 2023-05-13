Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Oggenfuss – Joanna
-Theft or injury of grave property, $400 or more
Timothy Rice – Spartanburg
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Anthony Young – Clinton
-Penalty for owner of dangerous animal attacks and injures a human or owning, selling, breed, etc. for the purpose -1st off.
-Penalty for owner of dangerous animal attacks and injures a human or owning, selling, breed, etc. for the purpose - 1st off.
Douglas Barth – Laurens
-Crossing firehose
-Failure to comply with lawful direction of police, fireman, or crossing guard
Bobby Brinson – Bonneau, SC
-Hindering an officer
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
