Today

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.