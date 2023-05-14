Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Keizarro Conner – Kinards
-Public disorderly conduct
Joseph Dierickx – Laurens
-Criminal negligent use of firearms or archery tackle, death results
Tommy Harris – Laurens
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Unlawful for persons charged with or convicted of 16-3-2020 to enter or remain on grounds of shelter
-Public disorderly conduct
Tyler Petty – Mountville
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Financial identity fraud or identity fraud
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Fredrick Webb – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
