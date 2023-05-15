Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Gary Gambrill – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Eric Hall – Greenville
-Possession of dangerous animal, injures animal - 1st offense
Elizabeth Hughes – Waterloo
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Key’osha Ingram – Fountain Inn
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Lakim Johnson – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
