Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Trisha Abuzahri – Gray Court
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Blake Clark – Johnston
-Driving without a license - 2nd offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Anthony Hill – Laurens
-Abandonment of animals
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Adam Rix
-Kidnapping
Gary Templeton – Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Public disorderly conduct
Stephen Waldrop – Laurens
-Failure to stop for a blue light
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Paul Wherry – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.