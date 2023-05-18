Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Haskel Cook – Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Laquesha Curenton – Cross Hill
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Avery Davis – Clinton
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Sonya Gilbert – Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Leon Simpson – Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of a weapon
Daniel Stephens – Gray Court
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more
Irving Twitty – Clinton
-Unlawful communication
Erika West – Clinton
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
