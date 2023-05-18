Today

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.