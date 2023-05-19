Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Hall – Gray Court
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Daniel Salvo – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.