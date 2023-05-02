Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, Piedmont and western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&