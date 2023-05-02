Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Blaire Liven – Homeless
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Pedestrians on highways
Terrell McGowan – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
-Throwing of bodily fluids by prisoner, detainee on state corrections or local law enforcement officer, corrections employee, or visitor
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Kedrick Reid – Clinton
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree - Commit/Attempt Lewd act (victim under 16 yrs & actor over 14 yrs)
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree
Allen Thomas – Fountain Inn
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
John Wix – Laurens
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Kimberly Wooten – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
