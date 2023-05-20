Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Hope Trammell – Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Ralph Dilleshaw – Clinton
-Noise Ordinance Violation
Corbin Easler – Chappells
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.