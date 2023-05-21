Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Damein Ladd – Laurens
-Unlawful communication
-Failure to return drivers license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Kellen Ross – Laurens
-Stealing or killing identifiable dog
