Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Mark Aiken – Gray Court
-2nd degree Harassment
Daniel Banks – Gray Court
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Chadwick Bragg – Gray Court
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Brian Carroll – Clinton
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Gregory Cullen – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Anthony Dearman – Waterloo
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Makenzi Dearman – Waterloo
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Jermaya Dendy – Clinton
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary - First degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Joshua Evett – Waterloo
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
