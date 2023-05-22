Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Mark Aiken – Gray Court

-2nd degree Harassment

Daniel Banks – Gray Court

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Chadwick Bragg – Gray Court

-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Brian Carroll – Clinton

-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway

Gregory Cullen – Clinton

-Contempt of Family Court by adult

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

Anthony Dearman – Waterloo

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

Makenzi Dearman – Waterloo

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

Jermaya Dendy – Clinton

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

-Burglary - First degree

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Joshua Evett – Waterloo

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 