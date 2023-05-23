Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joseph Harris – Laurens
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Devan Levister – Clinton
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit
Gwendolyn Madden – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Christopher McMahan – Waterloo
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
David Pulley – Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Louise Riser – Waterloo
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Shenae Sims – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
James Suber – Joanna
-Filing a false police report of a Felony violation
Steven Thompson – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
