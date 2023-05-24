Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Bellue – Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Kyle Braswell – Clinton
-Discharging firearms into a dwelling
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Marco Ruiz – Clinton
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
