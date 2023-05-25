Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Daniel Banks – Gray Court
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Carlyle Brackett – Gray Court
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value more than $500 in six month period
Ashton Cox – Newberry
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Candace Hall – Enoree
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Rayon Jones – Laurens
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Dillon Leopard – Fountain Inn
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Jacey Putnam – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Daryl Shands – Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
