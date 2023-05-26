Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Darrell Epps – Jonesville
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Devin Franklin – Laurens
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Daniel Mathers – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
