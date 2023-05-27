Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
William Salters – Waterloo
-Entering or attempt to enter house or vessel without breaking with intent to steal
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Jaylen Wadlington – Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Contraband, furnish. or poss., county or municipal prisons prohibited
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
