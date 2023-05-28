Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Leon Willis – Clinton

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Amanda Branyon – Laurens

-Burglary, first degree

-Grand larceny, more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

 