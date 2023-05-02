Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Cheeks – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Shaunelle Gray – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Christopher Jenkins – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
William Kellett – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Formango Korens – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Lakella Robinson – Laurens
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
