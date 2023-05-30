Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jesse Hawkins – Gray Court

-Burglary - Second degree

-Malicious injury to place of worship

-Burglary - Second degree

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

-Malicious injury to place of worship

-Malicious injury to place of worship

-Malicious injury to place of worship

-Burglary - Second degree

-Attempts to burn, willful and malicious

Ryan Jackson – Waterloo

-Trespassing/Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Joy Johnson – Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Tammy Knight – Gray Court

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Calvin Lynch – Clinton

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Donna Marckley – Laurens

-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

Xavier Philson – Clinton

-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Sierra Smith – Laurens

-Burglary - Second degree

-Malicious injury to place of worship

-Burglary - Second degree

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

-Malicious injury to place of worship

-Malicious injury to place of worship

-Malicious injury to place of worship

-Burglary - Second degree

-Attempts to burn, willful and malicious

Eric Watkins – Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Tarayjia Williams – Gray Court

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 