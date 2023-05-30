Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jesse Hawkins – Gray Court
-Burglary - Second degree
-Malicious injury to place of worship
-Burglary - Second degree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Malicious injury to place of worship
-Malicious injury to place of worship
-Malicious injury to place of worship
-Burglary - Second degree
-Attempts to burn, willful and malicious
Ryan Jackson – Waterloo
-Trespassing/Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Joy Johnson – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Tammy Knight – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Calvin Lynch – Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Donna Marckley – Laurens
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Xavier Philson – Clinton
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Sierra Smith – Laurens
-Burglary - Second degree
-Malicious injury to place of worship
-Burglary - Second degree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Malicious injury to place of worship
-Malicious injury to place of worship
-Malicious injury to place of worship
-Burglary - Second degree
-Attempts to burn, willful and malicious
Eric Watkins – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Tarayjia Williams – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
