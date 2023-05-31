Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Takevious Anderson – Fountain Inn
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Carlton Carter – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Carl Collier – Laurens
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Anthony Dendy – Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Mitchell Dixon – Laurens
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Contraband, furnish. or poss., county or municipal prisons prohibited
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Lee Goforth – Clinton
-Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Curtis Gothard – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Kaci Govero – Laurens
-Burglary - Second degree
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Derrick Young – Waterloo
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult
