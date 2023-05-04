Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Anderson – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Amber Holland – Modoc
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
Chyanna Latimore – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
-Common law robbery, strong arm robbery
Michael Outzs – Ware Shoals
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Issac Powell – Chesnee
Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Marquise Lomax – Edgefield
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
