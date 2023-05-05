Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Mark Van Loan – Laurens
-Kidnapping
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Jeffrey Dutton – Ware Shoals
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
