Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jacinda Lindsey – Gray Court
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
John Lindsey – Gray Court
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Andrea Tamez – Joanna
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
