Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.