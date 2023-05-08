Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kashon Johnson – Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Telly Jones – Joanna
-Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Richard Ladd – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Keandra Leake – Clinton
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Rudy McCarthy – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Willie Mims – Laurens
-Trespassing
Larry Moultrie – Clinton
-Failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Jacey Putnam – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
-Arson - Second degree
Christian Spencer – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
