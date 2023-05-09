Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Trisha Abuzahri – Gray Court

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Thomas Blaich – Inman

-Reckless Driving

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Anthony Chastine – Laurens

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Alexis Coates – Greenwood

-False report of stolen vehicle

Deven Ferrell Deutenberg – Enoree

-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

Ranarda Foster – Clinton

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Alvin Jeter – Enoree

-Assault & Battery 2nd degree

-Violation of permanent restraining order

Christopher Johnson – Laurens

-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or childrens code by adult

Tom Welch – Clinton

-Trespassing

 