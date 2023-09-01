Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Antonio Jenkins – Gray Court
-Forgery, value less than $10,000
Gerald Mack Jr. - Enoree
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 2nd offense
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc, 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 2nd or sub. offense
La’von Morries - Laurens
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense
Kendra Tucker - Prosperity
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
