Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Ashlee Vaughn – Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Jeremy Saxon - Laurens

-Kidnapping 

-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

 

Scott Sanders - Clinton

-Breach of peace aggravated in nature

 

Marlen Ramirez - Laurens

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor 

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor 

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor 

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor 

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor 

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less 

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less 

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less 

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less 

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less 

 

Fletchie Pulley - Hodges

-Arson - Third degree

-Arson - Third degree

-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree 

-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree 

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

 

Ricky Parks - Gray Court

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Tabari Morgan - Gray Court

-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense 

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense 

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense 

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

 

Kyle Mcabee - Cross Hill

-Unlawful communication 

 

Jertavious Mack - Enoree

-Contempt of Family Court by adult 

-Attempted Murder 

-Assault & Battery 1st degree 

-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon 

 

Justin Long - Laurens

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense 

 

Tavarous Jones - Cross Hill

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature 

 

Keneldon Johnson - Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 