Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ashlee Vaughn – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Jeremy Saxon - Laurens
-Kidnapping
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Scott Sanders - Clinton
-Breach of peace aggravated in nature
Marlen Ramirez - Laurens
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Fletchie Pulley - Hodges
-Arson - Third degree
-Arson - Third degree
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Ricky Parks - Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Tabari Morgan - Gray Court
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Kyle Mcabee - Cross Hill
-Unlawful communication
Jertavious Mack - Enoree
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
-Attempted Murder
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Justin Long - Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
Tavarous Jones - Cross Hill
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Keneldon Johnson - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.