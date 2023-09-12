Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Travis Jackson – Fountain Inn
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
Dakota Hickman - Summerville
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Ryan Fowler - Laurens
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Brandi Fowler - Mauldin
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Haskel Cook III - Waterloo
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Gordan Connell - Summerville
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Brandon Chambers - Summerville
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Lora Brown - Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Ricky Barksdale - Fountain Inn
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Maria Ballard - Piedmont
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Hit and run, att. vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Patrick Anderson - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Public disorderly conduct
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.