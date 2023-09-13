Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Charles Ledford – Clinton
-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Desman Jenkins - Columbia
-manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Darryl Griffin - Greenville
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Robert Cogdill Jr. - Waterloo
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
