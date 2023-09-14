Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Formango Korens – Laurens
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
Ryan Jackson - Waterloo
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
James Grubbs - Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Jeffrey Dutton - Ware Shoals
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Keith Collier - Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
David Brown - Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.