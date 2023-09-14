Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Formango Korens – Laurens

-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

-Unlawful carrying of pistol 

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death 

-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature

 

Ryan Jackson - Waterloo

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

 

James Grubbs - Gray Court

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

 

Jeffrey Dutton - Ware Shoals

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 

Keith Collier - Gray Court

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

David Brown - Clinton

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

 