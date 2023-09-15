Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jay Spoone – Gray Court
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Jane Porter - Clinton
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Brandon McJunkins - Belton
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Rodreekus Downs - Greenville
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.