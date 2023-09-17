Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Daquan Falbru – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Shymeka Martin - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.