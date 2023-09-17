Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Daquan Falbru – Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less 

 

Shymeka Martin - Clinton

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 