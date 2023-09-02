Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joshua Knight – Gray Court
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Samuel Leake – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Harassment 1st degree, when an injunction or restraining order is in effect prohibiting this conduct
-Violation of permanent restraining order
Subastus Porter – Greer
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
