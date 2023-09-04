Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joel Simmons – Clinton
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Derek Seibert - Laurens
-Hit and run, att. vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage
Bonnie Hill - Fountain Inn
-Driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes
-Hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Danielle Hinkle - Laurens
-Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Devante Pulley - Laurens
-Discharging firearms into a dwelling
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Attempted Murder
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Willie Winphrie - Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
