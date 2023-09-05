Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

John Cardenas – Gray Court

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

 

Brandy Castro - Laurens

-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 1st offense

 

Kenneth Copeland - Clinton

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

 

Anthony Curry - Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest 

-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal

 

Dominic Guerra Mondragon - Clinton

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol 

 

Christopher Guillemette - Joanna 

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense 

 

Tasheem Henningham - Cross Hill

-Unlawful carrying of pistol 

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 

Damarcus Hill - Mountville 

-Unlawful carrying of pistol 

 

James Hill - Cross Hill

-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

-Unlawful carrying of pistol 

 

Joseph Hill - Laurens

-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature

 

Ricky Holder - Kinards 

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature 

 

Rickey Irby - Laurens

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle 

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense 

 

Andre’ Jackson - Cross Hill

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

 

Jeremy James - Ware Shoals

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

-Use of vehicle without permission for temp. purpose only, unconnected to other crime 

 

Riley Koester - Gray Court

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

 

Kevin Leake - Laurens

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense

 

Joseph Mercer - Simpsonville

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature 

 

Bryan Nelson - Waterloo

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

 