Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Damion Peterson – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Kristin Norwood - Laurens
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
William Qualls - Waterloo
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Jose Zelaya Oliva - Gray Court
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Speeding, 10 mph or less over the speed limit
Nyker Sims - Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense
Jude Strange - Laurens
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
James Suber - Joanna
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Mark Woods - Cross Hill
-Kidnapping
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Jakevious Boyd - Cross Hill
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
William Castanon - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 1st Offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Darious Gibson - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Nicholas Grant - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Marshall Henderson - Pelzer
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Nathan Hoops - Cordelle
-Disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, First degree
-criminal solicitation of a minor
Chas Phillips - Fountain Inn
-Failure to surrender drivers license, registration - 2nd offense
-Reckless Driving
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 4th or subsequent Offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Thomas Simmons Jr. - Clinton
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 2nd offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Possession of fifteen dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy, 1st offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 2nd offense
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
Michael Wyatt - Laurens
-Receiving goods, represented as stolen, value $2,000 or less
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.