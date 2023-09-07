Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Cooke – Clinton
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Tony Hunnicutt - Joanna
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Shauna Miner - Gray Court
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
James Pittman - Gray Court
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree - Commit/Attempt Lewd act (victim under 16 yrs & actor over 14 yrs)
Camara Scott - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Christopher Thomas - Gray Court
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
