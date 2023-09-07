Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Robert Cooke – Clinton

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

 

Tony Hunnicutt - Joanna

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

 

Shauna Miner - Gray Court

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense 

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 

James Pittman - Gray Court

-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree - Commit/Attempt Lewd act (victim under 16 yrs & actor over 14 yrs)

 

Camara Scott - Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

 

Christopher Thomas - Gray Court

-Contempt of Family Court by adult 

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense 

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

 