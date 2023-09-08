Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Brian Barrientos – Murrells Inlet

-Disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors

 

Marquel Bates - Clinton

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 

Brad Brown - Gray Court

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 2nd offense 

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

 

Stephanie Irby - Gray Court

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

 

Amy Jennings - Fountain Inn

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 

Gavin Patterson - Clinton

-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

 