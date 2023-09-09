Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tra’Zayivius Davis – Little Mountain
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Window tinting or sunscreening, operating vehicle in violation of regulations
Laura Larson - Greenwood
-Failure to give or giving improper turn signal, stop signal, etc.
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
