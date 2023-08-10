Two local businesses are joining forces to bring more variety to the historic square in downtown Laurens.
Great Crepes & More announced on social media on Thursday that they have secured a location. Owners Jimmy and Kaleefa Neely will open their new spot in the Palmetto Brothers Dispensary, located at 115 West Public Square. As the Neely’s posted on Facebook, “Yep that's right, Crepes by day and Beer and Wine by night.”
Great Crepes & More launched in Laurens in July with a pop up at Courthouse Coffee. Now that great taste will be available in a shared space in downtown.
Their grand opening weekend will be August 18-20 with the following schedule:
Friday, August 18: 8:00 am-2:00 pm
Saturday, August 19: 8:00am-2:00pm
Sunday, August 20: Noon-4:00 pm
