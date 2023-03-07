Former Clinton Mayor Randy Randall will return to the mayor’s office after defeating Ronnie Roth and Leonard Pitts in the City of Clinton municipal election on Tuesday.
Randall received 407 votes, followed by Roth with 147 votes and Pitts with 104 votes. Randall tallied 61.76 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.
Anita Williams will represent Clinton City Council District 2 after receiving 55 votes, followed by Ken Turner with 30 votes, Shaquille Harp with 8 votes and Reginald Vance with two votes. Williams won the race with 57.89 percent of the vote.
Gary Kuykendall will return to District 4 on Clinton City Council after defeating Vernon McCall and Stewart Owens. Kuykendall tallied 76 votes, compared to 21 votes for Owens and 15 votes for McCall. Kuykendall received 66.09 percent of the vote.
Incumbent Megan Walsh outlasted challenger Andy Howard for Clinton City Council District 6. Walsh received 55 votes to 52 votes for Howard.
